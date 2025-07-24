Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

