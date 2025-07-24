ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $716.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $766.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.01. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $945.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.