ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.76), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $979.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.88 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 16.36%. ASM International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASM International Trading Down 4.1%

ASMIY opened at $536.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.83. ASM International has a 1 year low of $372.61 and a 1 year high of $726.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.13.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $2.6456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.56. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.