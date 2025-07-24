ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.76), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $979.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.88 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 16.36%. ASM International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.
ASM International Trading Down 4.1%
ASMIY opened at $536.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.83. ASM International has a 1 year low of $372.61 and a 1 year high of $726.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.13.
ASM International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $2.6456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.56. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASM International
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft’s AI Bet Faces a Major Test This Earnings Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- A Huge Bet on Uranium: Why Traders Are Piling Into the URNM ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.