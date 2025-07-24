Arlington Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NJUL traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,420. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

