Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $519,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after buying an additional 135,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Xylem by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.