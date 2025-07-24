Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 36,624 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,624 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $104,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

