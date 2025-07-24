Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $560.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.95 and a 200 day moving average of $578.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.20. The trade was a 60.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

