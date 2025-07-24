Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after acquiring an additional 983,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $336.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

