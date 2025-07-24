Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,615,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FirstService by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FirstService by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after buying an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

FirstService Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FSV opened at $179.06 on Thursday. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.47.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.06%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.