Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $598,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,575,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 56,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $614.42 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $618.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.