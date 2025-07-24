Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,164,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 151,336 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $62.48 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.