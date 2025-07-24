Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BND opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

