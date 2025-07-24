Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NUE opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

