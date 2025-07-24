Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 106,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.