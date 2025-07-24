Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.0% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:SYK opened at $400.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.65. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

