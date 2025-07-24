Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $143.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

