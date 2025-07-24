ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $94,000 Position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Qiagen by 8,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Qiagen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qiagen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,782,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,534,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,879,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,937,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Bank of America increased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Qiagen Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 286,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Qiagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

