ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 176,824 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 176,824 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,530. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

