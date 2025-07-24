ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of HUYA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Trading Down 0.4%

HUYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 million, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

