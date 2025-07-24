ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,983 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano accounts for about 2.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.26% of Fomento Economico Mexicano worth $89,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. 228,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,792. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $114.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.3625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 158.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

