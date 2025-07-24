ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after buying an additional 269,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after buying an additional 287,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 642,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,523. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

