Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 50,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,704,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,648.77. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Monday, July 14th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $87,000.00.
- On Monday, July 7th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $85,500.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 6.9%
Shares of Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.35. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
