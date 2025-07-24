ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 198.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17,558.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 196,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 87,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 105,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,921.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,112.79. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $25,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 78,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,951.60. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $345,222. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

