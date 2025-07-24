Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $53.06

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.06.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.
Shares of KNX opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
