Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$51.27

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.27.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$42.71. 5,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$35.35 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

