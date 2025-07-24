Analysts Set Expectations for BKSY Q1 Earnings

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for BlackSky Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKSY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $646.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

