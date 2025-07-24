Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:ACX FY2025 Earnings

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ACT Energy Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for ACT Energy Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of TSE:ACX opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. ACT Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.23 and a 12-month high of C$6.98.

About ACT Energy Technologies

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

