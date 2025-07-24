Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.47. 211,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,076. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

