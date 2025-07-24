Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $524.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $524.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $536.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.58. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 114.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,107.6% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

