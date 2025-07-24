American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $230.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.36.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.