AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.65 and traded as low as $110.00. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 360 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.36% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

