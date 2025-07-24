Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Down 0.2%

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.