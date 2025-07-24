Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.44.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

