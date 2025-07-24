Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

