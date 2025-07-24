Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Alight has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alight to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alight has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.93.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other news, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,267.50. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Alight by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Alight by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 249,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

