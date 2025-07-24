Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $121.79. 4,333,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,454,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $290.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

