Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Albemarle has a payout ratio of 216.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Albemarle Stock Down 5.3%

Albemarle stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

