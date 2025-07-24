Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $457,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 50,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,847. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

