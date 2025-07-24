AJ Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

AJ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. AJ Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,138,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000.

Get PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF alerts:

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.