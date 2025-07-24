Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 225.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Airbnb by 10,419.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 472,015 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,842.45. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.83 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

