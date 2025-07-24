Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.74) per share and revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1,798.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
