AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,065 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after buying an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

