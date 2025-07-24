AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $187,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $637.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $642.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $637.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

