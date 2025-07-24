AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,823 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

