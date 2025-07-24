AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 62,257 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of OGE Energy worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.7%

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.