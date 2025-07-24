AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,926 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 96.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.