Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Adyen has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

