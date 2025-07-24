Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 186,791 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 143,942 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ECH opened at $30.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $615.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

