Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 24,467 LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 2.3%

LTM stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.58.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 148.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

