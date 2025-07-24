Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 159,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 127,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $19.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

